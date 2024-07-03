Takashimaya Adjusts FY2024 Forecast Amidst Growth

Takashimaya Company (JP:8233) has released an update.

Takashimaya Company, Limited has revised its FY2024 forecast, projecting increased sales from inbound travelers and a slight raise in Q2 projections due to stable domestic sales. The company has also adjusted its overseas forecast, accounting for currency fluctuations and local market conditions in Singapore, Shanghai, and Bangkok. Despite slower sales from inbound travelers in June, Takashimaya remains optimistic about growth opportunities during upcoming holiday seasons and continued domestic consumer spending.

