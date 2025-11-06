Takara Standard Revises Earnings Forecast Upward for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Takara Standard Co., Ltd ( (JP:7981) ) has provided an update.

Takara Standard Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing an upward adjustment in net sales and profits. This revision is attributed to strong sales in the new housing construction market and improved gross profit through expanded sales of optional items and cost-cutting efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7981) stock is a Hold with a Yen2750.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Takara Standard Co., Ltd stock, see the JP:7981 Stock Forecast page.

More about Takara Standard Co., Ltd

Takara Standard Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the housing industry. The company focuses on providing products and services for new housing construction, including sales for detached houses and apartments.

Average Trading Volume: 93,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen165.5B

