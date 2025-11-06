Takara Standard Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Results and Raises Earnings Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Takara Standard Co., Ltd ( (JP:7981) ).

Takara Standard Co., Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 6.2% and a substantial rise in operating profit by 46.3% compared to the previous year. The company has revised its full-year earnings forecast upwards, reflecting confidence in continued growth, and announced a significant increase in dividends, indicating a positive outlook for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7981) stock is a Hold with a Yen2750.00 price target.

More about Takara Standard Co., Ltd

Takara Standard Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the manufacturing and sale of kitchen and bathroom products. The company focuses on providing high-quality home fixtures and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 93,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen165.5B

Find detailed analytics on 7981 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

