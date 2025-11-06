Takara Standard Announces Q2 and H1 Financial Results for FYE3/2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Takara Standard Co., Ltd ( (JP:7981) ) has issued an announcement.

Takara Standard Co., Ltd. has announced its Q2 and H1 financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company reported consolidated net sales of ¥243.3 billion and an operating margin of ¥15.6 billion for the fiscal year ending March 2025. The announcement highlights the company’s strong market presence in the kitchen, bathroom, and washstand segments, with significant shares in these markets. The results reflect Takara Standard’s continued focus on the housing equipment sector, leveraging its proprietary materials and established market channels.

More about Takara Standard Co., Ltd

Takara Standard Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive housing equipment manufacturer specializing in products made from proprietary high-grade enamel materials. The company primarily serves the renovation market, new construction for detached houses, and multi-family housing sectors. It operates through various sales channels, including trading companies, agencies, and dealers, and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 93,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen165.5B

