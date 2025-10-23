Takara Bio Revises Financial Forecasts Amid Market Downturn

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Takara Bio Inc. ( (JP:4974) ).

Takara Bio Inc. has revised its financial forecasts for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to a global downturn in the life sciences research market and reduced research grants, particularly from the U.S. and China. The company anticipates a significant decline in net sales and profits, alongside recognizing an extraordinary loss of approximately ¥3.9 billion due to the termination of a joint development agreement and shifts in client strategies, and a reversal of deferred tax assets by ¥400 million.

Takara Bio Inc. operates in the life sciences industry, focusing on products and services related to biotechnology research and development. The company is involved in areas such as cell processing and viral vectors, with a market focus on regenerative and gene therapy fields.

