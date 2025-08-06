Takamiya Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Profit Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Takamiya Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2445) ).

Takamiya Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1.6% year-on-year. However, the company’s operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent all saw significant declines, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. Despite a stable equity-to-asset ratio, the company’s comprehensive income turned negative, reflecting potential operational difficulties. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates growth in net sales but continued pressure on profits, which may impact stakeholders’ expectations.

More about Takamiya Co., Ltd.

Takamiya Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the construction industry. It specializes in providing construction-related products and services, with a focus on scaffolding and temporary equipment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 114,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen15.88B

