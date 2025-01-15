Takamiya Co., Ltd. Acquires Nikken Lease Co., Ltd. to Boost Platform Business

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Takamiya Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2445) ) has shared an update.

Takamiya Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of all shares of Nikken Lease Co., Ltd., a firm specializing in the rental and sales of temporary construction and civil engineering equipment, to establish it as a subsidiary. This strategic move is expected to enhance Takamiya’s platform business by leveraging synergies with Nikken Lease’s established customer base and strategic location in Hiroshima Prefecture, further driving growth in the Chugoku region.

More about Takamiya Co., Ltd.

Takamiya Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, focusing on creating solutions for the construction industry as a platform provider. The company aims to transform into the industry’s first scaffolding platform company, aligning its efforts with digital transformation and value creation strategies.

YTD Price Performance: -1.22%

Average Trading Volume: 47,872

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen18.82B

