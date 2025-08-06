Takamatsu Construction Group Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Takamatsu Construction Group Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1762) ) has provided an update.

Takamatsu Construction Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 1.2% and operating profit more than doubling compared to the previous year. The company also forecasts continued growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected increases in orders, net sales, and profits, indicating a strong market position and positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Takamatsu Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Takamatsu Construction Group Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing construction services and products, catering to various market needs within Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 29,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen97.19B

