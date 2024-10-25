Taizhou Water Group Secures Approval for Key Water Supply Agreement

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1542) has released an update.

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. successfully held its Extraordinary General Meeting, where shareholders approved the 2025 Huangyan Urban and Rural Water Supply Framework Agreement. The agreement involves providing raw water supply services, with proposed annual caps set for the next three years. The resolution passed with unanimous support from voting shareholders, marking a significant step for the company’s future operations.

