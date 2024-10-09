Taizhou Water Group Schedules Crucial EGM

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1542) has released an update.

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on October 25, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the 2025 Huangyan Urban and Rural Water Supply Framework Agreement. This agreement, which outlines the provision of raw water supply services, could set financial projections for the company until the end of 2027. Shareholders are advised to refer to the detailed circular for more information and are invited to exercise their right to vote or appoint a proxy for the meeting.

