Taizhou Water Group Approves Issuance of Renewable Corporate Bonds

The latest update is out from Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1542) ).

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) where shareholders approved the issuance of Renewable Corporate Bonds in the PRC. This decision, passed unanimously by the attending shareholders, reflects the company’s strategic move to enhance its financial position and potentially expand its operations, thereby strengthening its market competitiveness.

More about Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd. is a publicly traded company in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the water supply industry. The company focuses on providing water-related services and products, catering to both domestic and international markets with a significant presence in the Zhejiang Province.

YTD Price Performance: 1.25%

Average Trading Volume: 13,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$81M

