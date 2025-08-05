Taiyo Yuden Reports Q1 Earnings with Increased Operating Profit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6976) ) just unveiled an update.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. reported a 2% quarterly decrease in net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026, totaling ¥84.8 billion. Despite this, the company achieved a 53% increase in operating profit, reaching ¥3.1 billion, due to improved capacity utilization. The company maintained its earnings forecast for the fiscal year, expecting net sales of ¥340.0 billion and a 53% year-over-year increase in operating profit to ¥16.0 billion.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6976) stock is a Buy with a Yen3600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6976 Stock Forecast page.

More about Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,832,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen358.4B

For an in-depth examination of 6976 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

