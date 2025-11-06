Taiyo Holdings Revises Earnings Forecast and Announces Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4626) ) has provided an announcement.

Taiyo Holdings has revised its full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, following stronger-than-expected performance in its Electronics business, particularly in semiconductor package products and rigid board materials for China. The revised forecast reflects increased net sales and profits, driven by gains from the sale of a CVC fund and the liquidation of Onstatic Ink (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Additionally, the company announced a stock split, effective December 1, 2025, to enhance share liquidity.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on semiconductor package products and rigid board materials. The company also has interests in the medical and pharmaceuticals sector, as well as ICT and sustainability initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 151,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen471B

