Taiyo Holdings Reports Strong H1 Results and Announces Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4626) ) is now available.

Taiyo Holdings reported strong financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with significant increases in net sales, operating income, and profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company also announced a stock split effective December 1, 2025, which will impact dividend calculations and earnings per share, reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4626) stock is a Hold with a Yen8405.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4626 Stock Forecast page.

More about Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for its production and distribution of chemical products, with a focus on providing innovative solutions in the electronics sector.

Average Trading Volume: 151,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen471B

For a thorough assessment of 4626 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue