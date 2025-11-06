Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Q2 FY2026 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4626) ) just unveiled an update.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. has released its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The announcement highlights the company’s diverse business segments, including ICT, fine chemicals, energy, and food, which are crucial for its market positioning. The release underscores the company’s strategic focus on sustainability and innovation in its core sectors, which may influence its competitive stance and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4626) stock is a Hold with a Yen8405.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4626 Stock Forecast page.

More about Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the ICT and Sustainability, Medical and Pharmaceuticals, and Electronics sectors. The company is involved in developing, manufacturing, purchasing, and selling chemicals used in printed circuit boards and other electronic components, as well as manufacturing and marketing ethical pharmaceuticals, contract development and manufacturing organization services, and dental prosthetics.

Average Trading Volume: 151,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen471B

