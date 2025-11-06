Taiyo Holdings Boosts Interim Dividend Amid Earnings Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4626) ) has provided an announcement.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced an increase in its interim dividend to 165 yen per share, up from the previously forecasted 145 yen, reflecting an upward revision in its consolidated earnings forecast for the six months ended September 30, 2025. This decision aligns with the company’s commitment to a 100% consolidated total payout ratio, maintaining shareholder returns while considering potential revisions to its full-year earnings forecast.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4626) stock is a Hold with a Yen8405.00 price target.

More about Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates within the chemical industry, focusing primarily on the development and production of materials for printed circuit boards and other electronic components. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to provide innovative solutions for the electronics sector.

Average Trading Volume: 151,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen471B

