Taiyo Holdings Announces Stock Split and Dividend Revisions

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4626) ) has shared an announcement.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a two-for-one stock split to make its shares more accessible to investors and expand its retail investor base. The company will amend its Articles of Incorporation to increase the total number of authorized shares and has revised its dividend forecasts to reflect the stock split, though the practical dividend per share remains unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4626) stock is a Hold with a Yen8405.00 price target.

More about Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production of materials for printed circuit boards and other electronic components. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 151,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen471B

