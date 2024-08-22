Tailam Tech Reports H1 2024 Financial Loss

Tailam Tech Construction Holdings Limited (HK:6193) has released an update.

Tailam Tech Construction Holdings Limited reported a challenging first half of 2024, with an unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statement showing a shift from a profit of 1,699 RMB’000 in the first half of 2023 to a loss of 4,181 RMB’000 in the same period of 2024. Gross profit plummeted from 15,617 RMB’000 to 6,325 RMB’000, and the company experienced a total comprehensive expense of 4,199 RMB’000 for the period, compared to a modest total comprehensive income of 129 RMB’000 in the previous year. This downturn reflects increased operational costs and a significant drop in revenue, down from 125,400 RMB’000 to 69,090 RMB’000 year-over-year.

