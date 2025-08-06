TAC Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with Strategic Dividend Revision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TAC Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4319) ) has provided an announcement.

TAC Co., Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, with net sales increasing by 7.2% and profit attributable to owners rising by 61.1% compared to the same period last year. The company also revised its dividend forecast to zero for the fiscal year, indicating a strategic shift in financial management. The results reflect TAC’s strengthened market positioning and operational efficiency, although the forecast for the full year shows modest growth expectations.

More about TAC Co., Ltd.

TAC Co., Ltd. operates in the education industry, primarily offering professional training courses and certification programs. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on providing educational services to enhance professional skills and qualifications.

Average Trading Volume: 103,414

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen4.33B

