Tabcorp Holdings Announces New Major Shareholder

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has announced that it has a new substantial holder with a significant number of voting rights spread across various classes of securities. The holder acquired these interests just prior to the announcement, with State Street entities being registered as holders or having the power to dispose of or control voting rights. The detailed disclosure includes various associates and subsidiaries of State Street Corporation, indicating a complex structure of relevant interests and associations.

