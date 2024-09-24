Tabcorp Director Bolsters Shareholding

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has announced that Director Raelene Murphy has increased her indirect stake in the company. Murphy purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares at $0.46 each through an on-market transaction, resulting in a new total of 245,000 shares held indirectly by Ninth ESEM Pty Ltd. This acquisition reflects a positive gesture by the director, showcasing confidence in the firm’s stock.

