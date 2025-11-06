Tabcorp Announces Change in Substantial Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited ( (AU:TAH) ) has shared an announcement.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited announced that Aware Super Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial shareholder as of November 3, 2025. This change is significant due to existing restrictions on shareholdings, which limit any single entity from holding more than 10% of the company’s shares without governmental consent. These restrictions are part of the company’s constitution and relevant legislation, ensuring compliance and stability in its shareholder structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TAH) stock is a Buy with a A$1.12 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tabcorp Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:TAH Stock Forecast page.

More about Tabcorp Holdings Limited

Tabcorp Holdings Limited is a prominent player in the gambling and entertainment industry in Australia, known for its wagering, lotteries, and gaming services. The company operates under various regulatory frameworks and focuses on providing betting and gaming solutions to a broad market.

Average Trading Volume: 8,383,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.36B

For an in-depth examination of TAH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue