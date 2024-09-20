T2 Biosystems Reinforces Patent Victory in EU Market

T2 Biosystems ( (TTOO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

T2 Biosystems has announced the successful defense of a crucial patent for its innovative blood pathogen detection method in the EU, bolstering its intellectual property portfolio. Despite opposition from bioMerieux and others, the European Patent Office backed T2 Biosystems’ patent, reinforcing the company’s strong position in direct-from-whole blood pathogen detection. This win is expected to enhance T2 Biosystems’ market leadership and support the advancement of its technology and product offerings.

