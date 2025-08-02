T. Rowe Price Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

T. Rowe Price Group ( (TROW) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information T. Rowe Price Group presented to its investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global asset management firm specializing in retirement-related investments, managing $1.68 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2025. Known for its investment excellence and independent research, the company serves millions of investors worldwide.

In the second quarter of 2025, T. Rowe Price reported assets under management (AUM) of $1.68 trillion, with net client outflows of $14.9 billion. The company achieved a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 and returned $395 million to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases.

Key financial metrics revealed a slight decline in net revenues to $1.72 billion, a 0.6% decrease from the previous year. Operating expenses rose by 6.5% to $1.25 billion, while net income increased by 4.5% to $505.2 million. The firm also experienced a notable rise in non-operating income, driven by market-related gains.

Despite short-term challenges, T. Rowe Price is focused on long-term growth, expanding its ETF business and enhancing its leadership in retirement. The company is implementing strategies to reduce expense growth while investing in future capabilities and client reach.

Looking ahead, T. Rowe Price remains optimistic about leveraging opportunities in the market, supported by its strategic initiatives and commitment to efficiency and investment in its business operations.

