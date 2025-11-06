T.RAD Co., Ltd. Releases Q2 Financial Results Briefing Video

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

T.RAD Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7236) ) has shared an update.

T.RAD Co., Ltd. has released a video of its financial results briefing for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026. This initiative is part of the company’s commitment to fair disclosure and aims to protect individual investors while enhancing corporate value through improved investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7236) stock is a Buy with a Yen8843.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on T.RAD Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7236 Stock Forecast page.

More about T.RAD Co., Ltd.

T.RAD Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing radiators and heat exchangers. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market and aims to enhance its corporate value through improved investor relations.

Average Trading Volume: 30,090

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen37.64B

