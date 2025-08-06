Sysmex Revises Financial Forecast Amid Weaker Performance in Japan and China

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Sysmex ( (JP:6869) ) is now available.

Sysmex Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2025, due to weaker-than-expected performance in Japan and China. The company anticipates lower net sales, operating profit, and profit before tax compared to previous forecasts, but expects a recovery in sales in the second half of the fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6869) stock is a Buy with a Yen3500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sysmex stock, see the JP:6869 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, headquartered in Kobe, Japan, operates in the medical diagnostics industry, primarily offering diagnostic instruments, reagents, and software for laboratory testing. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions for clinical laboratory testing and health information technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,601,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1546.5B

