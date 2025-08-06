Sysmex Reports Decline in Quarterly Earnings but Projects Annual Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Sysmex ( (JP:6869) ).

Sysmex Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with significant decreases in net sales, operating profit, and profit before tax compared to the same period last year. Despite these declines, Sysmex has revised its financial forecast for the full year, projecting an increase in net sales and profits, and announced a commemorative dividend in celebration of its 30th anniversary of listing, indicating a strategic focus on long-term growth and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6869) stock is a Buy with a Yen3500.00 price target.

Sysmex Corporation operates in the healthcare industry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic systems and reagents. The company is focused on providing innovative solutions for clinical laboratory testing, contributing to the improvement of healthcare services globally.

