SysGroup Announces Change in Major Holdings by Canaccord Genuity

An announcement from SysGroup ( (GB:SYS) ) is now available.

SysGroup PLC has announced a change in its major holdings as Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a financial services company based in Vancouver, Canada, has adjusted its voting rights in SysGroup. The notification indicates a slight decrease in Canaccord’s voting rights percentage from 11.3959% to 10.9752%. This change reflects an acquisition or disposal of voting rights and could impact SysGroup’s shareholder dynamics.

More about SysGroup

YTD Price Performance: -5.71%

Average Trading Volume: 85,750

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £13.74M

