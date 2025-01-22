SysGroup Announces Change in Major Holdings by Canaccord Genuity

Invest with Confidence:
An announcement from SysGroup ( (GB:SYS) ) is now available.
SysGroup PLC has announced a change in its major holdings as Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a financial services company based in Vancouver, Canada, has adjusted its voting rights in SysGroup. The notification indicates a slight decrease in Canaccord’s voting rights percentage from 11.3959% to 10.9752%. This change reflects an acquisition or disposal of voting rights and could impact SysGroup’s shareholder dynamics.
More about SysGroup
YTD Price Performance: -5.71%
Average Trading Volume: 85,750
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £13.74M
