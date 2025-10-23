Synthomer Reports Resilient Q3 Performance Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Synthomer ( (GB:SYNT) ).

Synthomer plc reported a resilient performance in Q3 2025 despite a challenging market environment, driven by its Adhesive Solutions division and strategic self-help initiatives. The company is focusing on cost efficiency, strategic transformation, and a broadened divestment program to strengthen its financial position and mitigate the impact of global trade tensions. Synthomer expects its 2025 EBITDA to be similar to 2024, with anticipated progress in earnings and cash generation in 2026 due to ongoing strategic actions and investments.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SYNT) stock is a Hold with a £54.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Synthomer stock, see the GB:SYNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SYNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SYNT is a Neutral.

Synthomer’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The company’s negative valuation metrics further contribute to a low score. Synthomer needs to address its financial and operational challenges to improve its market position and investor confidence.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SYNT stock, click here.

More about Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients, serving key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection. Headquartered in London, UK, Synthomer operates 29 manufacturing sites globally and collaborates with over 6,000 blue-chip customers. The company focuses on creating innovative and sustainable solutions, with a strong emphasis on new and patent-protected products, contributing to a more sustainable, low-carbon economy.

Average Trading Volume: 1,065,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £93.23M

For detailed information about SYNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue