Syntara Limited Reports Promising Phase 2a Results for Amsulostat in Myelofibrosis

Syntara Limited ( (AU:SNT) ) has shared an update.

Syntara Limited announced positive results from its Phase 2a trial of amsulostat in myelofibrosis, showing significant symptom improvement and spleen volume reduction in patients, with no serious adverse events. The company is advancing its clinical pipeline with new trials and strategic appointments, positioning itself strongly in the blood-cancer and dermatology markets.

Syntara Limited is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on creating innovative therapies for various medical conditions. The company is involved in the development of treatments for myelofibrosis, myelodysplastic neoplasms, and dermatological conditions such as hypertrophic and keloid scars.

