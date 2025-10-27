Synspective Inc. Announces Subsidy Income Boost for Q4 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Synspective Inc. ( (JP:290A) ) has provided an update.

Synspective Inc. has announced the posting of non-operating income from a subsidy received through Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Innovation Promotion Program. This subsidy, amounting to ¥441,419 thousand, will be reflected in the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. This development is expected to positively impact Synspective’s financial performance and support its continued innovation and growth in the satellite data solutions sector.

Synspective Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on satellite data solutions and geospatial information services. The company is known for its innovative approaches in satellite technology and has a market focus on providing data-driven insights for various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 2,129,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen118.7B

