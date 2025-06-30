Synsam Secures New Loan Facilities to Optimize Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Synsam AB ( (SE:SYNSAM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Synsam has secured new five-year loan facilities totaling SEK 3,500 million to refinance existing bank loans, which is expected to reduce future financing costs. This strategic refinancing involves partnerships with Danske Bank, Nordea, and Swedbank, and will result in certain financial expenses in Q2 2025, impacting the company’s financial items.

More about Synsam AB

Synsam Group is a leading optician group in the Nordic region, offering a diverse range of eye health and eye fashion products and services. Known for its innovative subscription offerings and digitalization efforts, Synsam operates nearly 600 stores under various brands and has a strong market presence in the Nordics, with its shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 758,813

Current Market Cap: SEK7.91B

