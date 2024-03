Synopsys (SNPS) has issued an announcement.

Synopsys, Inc. recently conducted an investor day where top executives, including the CEO and CFO, shared insights and presentations now accessible online. Following a strategic review, the company’s board has also greenlit the sale process for its Software Integrity business, marking a significant move in Synopsys’ corporate strategy.

