Synlait’s Deleveraging Sets Stage for Growth

Synlait Milk Ltd. has successfully executed a major deleveraging strategy in FY24, including a substantial bank refinancing, shareholder loan, and equity raise, positioning the company for a future of profitability and growth. Despite underwhelming financial results, significant strides in business recovery were made, including resolving disputes with The a2 Milk Company and expanding into South East Asia. With a reset balance sheet and a renewed focus on Advanced Nutrition products, Synlait is now poised to enter a new phase of business recovery, aimed at delivering value and returning to profitability.

