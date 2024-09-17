Synlait Milk Plans Major Securities Issuance

Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.

Synlait Milk Limited has announced a new securities issue, with a proposed issuance of up to 308,333,333 ordinary fully paid shares, under the ASX security code SM1. The release date of the announcement is September 17, 2024, with the proposed issue date slated for October 1, 2024. This move is aimed at attracting investment and broadening the shareholder base of the New Zealand-based dairy company.

For further insights into AU:SM1 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.