Synlait Milk Ltd. Unveils 2024 Annual Report

Synlait Milk Ltd. has published its 2024 Annual Report, detailing the company’s financial performance and business achievements up to July 31, 2024. The report also highlights Synlait’s commitment to sustainability, announcing a dedicated report to be released in November 2024, and outlines the company’s adherence to the NZX Corporate Governance Code. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the report available online and provide feedback.

