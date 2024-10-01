Synlait Milk Ltd. Announces Major Share Placement

Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.

Synlait Milk Ltd. has significantly expanded its capital by issuing a combined total of 384,616,437 new ordinary shares to Bright Dairy Holding Limited and Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited, a nominee for The a2 Milk Company, at $0.60 and $0.43 respectively. This strategic placement, which amounts to a 175.96% increase in the company’s total shares, has been fully paid in cash and is subject to a 12-month escrow period. The shares were issued following shareholder approval and align with NZX Listing Rules.

