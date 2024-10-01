Synlait Milk Expands Market Presence with New Shares

Synlait Milk Ltd. (AU:SM1) has released an update.

Synlait Milk Limited has announced the application for quotation of a significant number of new securities on the stock exchange, specifically 308,333,333 ordinary fully paid shares. The application, dated October 1, 2024, marks a notable expansion of Synlait’s presence in the financial markets. Investors may anticipate changes in Synlait’s stock market dynamics following this substantial increase in available securities.

For further insights into AU:SM1 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.