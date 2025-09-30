Synlait Milk Announces CRO Resignation and Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Synlait Milk Ltd. ( (AU:SM1) ) is now available.

Synlait Milk Limited announced the resignation of Chief Revenue Officer Naiche Nogueira, effective at the end of the calendar year. Under Nogueira’s leadership, the company expanded its customer base and launched Nutrabase™ nutritional base powders, securing multiple global customers. The company will begin the process of appointing a new executive leader to maintain its growth momentum.

More about Synlait Milk Ltd.

Synlait Milk Limited operates in the dairy industry, focusing on the production of nutritional milk products. The company is known for its advanced nutrition and ingredients businesses, with a market focus on product innovation and global partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 24,826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$429M

