Synertone Communication Announces Key Leadership Changes

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Synertone Communication Corporation ( (HK:1613) ) has provided an announcement.

Synertone Communication Corporation has announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representatives. Mr. Lui Wai Sing has resigned from his role, with Mr. See Hiu Lun appointed as the new Company Secretary and Authorized Representative effective January 17, 2025. Mr. See brings extensive experience in accounting and corporate governance, and his appointment is expected to enhance the company’s operational dynamics. Additionally, Mr. Han Weining will no longer serve as an Authorized Representative, with Mr. He Bianliu taking over the role.

More about Synertone Communication Corporation

Synertone Communication Corporation is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates within the communication industry. The company primarily focuses on providing communication-related services and products, holding a stock code of 1613 on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

YTD Price Performance: -9.38%

Average Trading Volume: 1,153,707

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$195.2M

For an in-depth examination of 1613 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.