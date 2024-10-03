Synectics PLC Announces Major Shareholding Change

Synectics (GB:SNX) has released an update.

Synectics PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership following Dowgate Group Limited’s acquisition or disposal of voting rights, resulting in a new total voting rights position of 5.39% or 958,500 shares as of October 1st, 2024. This change was officially notified to Synectics on the following day, indicating a noteworthy shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

