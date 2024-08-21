Synectics Announces Change in Shareholding

Synectics (GB:SNX) has released an update.

Synectics PLC, a global leader in high-end security and surveillance solutions, has announced that the estate of its former Chair, David Coghlan, no longer has a notifiable interest in the company’s share capital. The firm specializes in markets where security is paramount, including gaming, oil and gas, and public infrastructure, offering customized, technically advanced systems to clients worldwide.

