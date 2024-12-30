Syncona Limited Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Syncona Shs GBP ( (GB:SYNC) ) has provided an announcement.

Syncona Limited has executed a share buyback programme, purchasing 150,000 ordinary shares at a uniform price of 103.7894 GBp per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, affecting the company’s total voting rights, which now stand at 626,283,994. This strategic move may influence stakeholders’ calculations regarding their interests in the company, in accordance with FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Syncona Shs GBP

Syncona Limited is a leading life science investor focused on creating, building, and scaling globally leading life science companies. The company aims to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas with high unmet needs by partnering with world-class academic founders and experienced management teams. Syncona maintains a diversified portfolio of 20-25 life science businesses across various stages of development, modalities, and therapeutic areas to improve patient outcomes and provide strong risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: -16.37%

Average Trading Volume: 732,382

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

