Syncona Limited Executes Share Buyback Programme

Syncona Shs GBP ( (GB:SYNC) ) has issued an announcement.

Syncona Limited has executed a share buyback programme, repurchasing 189,000 of its ordinary shares through Deutsche Numis at a consistent price of 99.1881 GBp per share. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total voting rights to 623,527,839. This strategic move is part of Syncona’s broader efforts to manage its capital structure effectively and enhance shareholder value, while maintaining its focus on investing in life science innovations.

More about Syncona Shs GBP

Syncona Limited is a prominent life science investor that focuses on creating, building, and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. The company aims to maintain a diverse portfolio of globally leading life science businesses, working closely with academic founders and experienced management teams to deliver patient impact and strong returns to shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: -7.67%

Average Trading Volume: 715,674

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

