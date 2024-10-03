Syncona Fuels Resolution’s ESLD Therapy Advancement

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Limited has announced a significant £63.5 million Series B investment in Resolution Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on macrophage therapy for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, notably end-stage liver disease (ESLD). The investment aims to propel Resolution’s lead candidate, RTX001, into Phase I/II clinical trials by Q4 CY2024, with anticipated key data by CY2026. Additionally, industry veteran Paul Sekhri has been appointed as the new Chair of Resolution’s Board, bringing extensive experience to guide the company’s future growth.

