Syncona Executes Share Buyback, Enhances Portfolio

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Limited, a prominent life science investor, has reported the purchase of 130,000 ordinary shares at 122.598 GBp per share under its share buyback program, which will be held in treasury, reducing the total voting rights to 642,042,660. The buyback is part of Syncona’s long-term strategy to build a diversified portfolio of life science companies and deliver significant returns to shareholders.

