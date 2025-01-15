Syncona Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Share Buyback

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Syncona Shs GBP ( (GB:SYNC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Syncona Limited announced the purchase of 182,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, executed through Deutsche Numis. The repurchased shares are to be held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights and share capital, with shareholders advised to take note for any required disclosures under FCA’s rules.

More about Syncona Shs GBP

Syncona is a prominent life science investor dedicated to creating, building, and scaling a portfolio of global leaders in life sciences. The company focuses on developing transformational treatments for patients with high unmet needs, working in close partnership with academic founders and management teams. Syncona aims to build a diversified portfolio of 20-25 top-tier life science businesses and is committed to delivering strong risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders while enhancing human life.

YTD Price Performance: -12.22%

Average Trading Volume: 768,196

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

