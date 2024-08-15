Synchrony Financial Publishes Monthly Financial Health Data

Synchrony Financial (SYF) just unveiled an update.

The Company has released its Monthly Charge-Off and Delinquency Statistics for the past thirteen months, ending in July 2024, and plans to regularly update these figures each month. These statistics will be aligned with the company’s quarterly financial results. This disclosure, while informative for investors, is not considered an official filing but is provided for transparency purposes regarding the company’s financial health.

