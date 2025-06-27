Synaptogenix Rebrands to TAO Synergies Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Synaptogenix ( (SNPX) ) has shared an update.

On June 8, 2025, Dr. Alan J. Tuchman resigned as CEO of Synaptogenix, now rebranded as TAO Synergies Inc., and transitioned to the role of Chief Medical Officer while remaining on the board. The company announced a strategic rebranding to TAO Synergies Inc., effective June 26, 2025, with a new trading symbol ‘TAOX’ starting July 1, 2025, to align with its focus on AI and cryptocurrency synergies. This move highlights the company’s commitment to leveraging the TAO token for long-term growth and shareholder value, marking a pivotal shift in its business strategy.

More about Synaptogenix

TAO Synergies Inc. (formerly Synaptogenix, Inc.) is the first pure-play public company focused on the convergence between cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s cryptocurrency treasury strategy is centered exclusively on the acquisition of TAO, the native cryptocurrency of Bittensor, a decentralized blockchain network for machine learning and AI. TAO Synergies Inc. aims to stake TAO for revenue generation and capital appreciation, creating significant value for shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 852,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $6.81M

