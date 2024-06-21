Synaptogenix CEO Dr. Tuchman’s Tenure Extended Through 2024

An announcement from Synaptogenix (SNPX) is now available.

Synaptogenix, Inc. has extended the term of Dr. Alan J. Tuchman, their CEO, through an amendment to his offer letter, now ensuring his leadership until at least December 7, 2024, with the possibility of monthly renewals. This move solidifies Dr. Tuchman’s role at the helm of the company, indicating a sustained direction for investors and stakeholders to anticipate in the company’s strategic journey ahead.

Learn more about SNPX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.